Reliant on defense; Py Valley girls attempt to duplicate last year’s success

Pymatuning Valley Lakers
Coach: Jeff Compan
2019-20 Record: 16-7 (12-4, NAC)
Returning Starters: Juniors – Cassie Clute, Kali Siembor and Ellie Struna
…”We expect to compete for the league title and hope to make a strong run in the tournaments,” indicates coach Compan. “We’re going to rely heavily on our defense. We’re very quick and very long. We’ll look to use that to our advantage.”
Six letter winners return including juniors Ellie Struna (6.5 ppg), Cassie Clute (4.8 ppg) and Kali Siembor (2.0 ppg), who are expected to start once again. “We’ll also have a transfer from Edgewood,” points out Compan. “Alaina Neczporenko will play a significant role for us. She averaged 6.3 points per game as a freshman last year.”
2020-21 Schedule
Pymatuning Valley
Nov. 20 – Cardinal
Nov. 23 – at Jefferson
Nov. 28 – Edgewood
Nov. 30 – at Southington
Dec. 7 – Lordstown
Dec. 10 – at Brookfield
Nov. 14 – at Maplewood
Dec. 17 – Bristol
Dec. 21 – at Mathews
Dec. 23 – at Grand Valley
Jan. 4 – Badger
Jan. 7 – at Windham
Jan. 11 – Southington
Jan. 14 – Fairport Harding
Jan. 21 – at Lordstown
Jan. 23 – Conneaut
Jan. 28 – Maplewood
Feb. 1 – at Bristol
Feb. 4 – Mathews
Feb. 8 – at Badger
Feb. 11 – Windham