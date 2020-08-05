Relentless effort: Reynolds focusing on details with RB Toy leading the charge in 2020

The Raiders return seven starters on both sides of the ball, led by 1,000-yard rusher Cole Toy in the backfield

GREENVILLE, Pa (WKBN) – Reynolds football is hoping to start the season much stronger than they finished last year. Last season, they won six of their first seven games, before dropping three-of four down the stretch.



Head Coach Josh Mull says his team had a great offseason, focusing on a singular theme this year.

“Four to six, ‘A’ to ‘B’ or giving a 100% effort,” said Mull. “Just being relentless and giving relentless effort from point A to point B for four to six seconds.”

That attention to detail will hopefully be the difference for the Raiders this season. They return seven starters on both sides of the ball, with a strong senior class, led by Cole Toy. He’s put on 30 pounds since wrestling season, and was a 1,000-yard rusher last year and also their top tackler the past two seasons.

The quarterback spot is up for grabs this year – a battle between senior Quentin Early and Brayden McCloskey. But the Raiders’ strength should be up front, with a deep line paving the way for Toy and company.

“Nothing is possible without a line. They’re the backbone of the offense,” said Toy. “It’s nice to be able to run behind a line like that and have them at our disposal.”

“I think we can surprise some people with our size and work ethic,” said Luke Faber, senior lineman. “Our heart and everything that we have, it’s just all there for everyone.

Reynolds has around 30 total players, so they’ll need to stay healthy to have a chance to compete for a D-10 title. They play Farrell Week 4 of the regular season, but with the Steelers moving up a division, the Class A playoffs now have a different outlook.

“I want to go far in playoffs. I want to make it to the state tournament, honestly,” said Toy. “I think with this year, we’re really going at it. We’re really going hard and we’re all hungry.”