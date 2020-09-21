Release the Hounds: Wilmington’s Susen headlines Week Four contenders for Big 22

Watch the video to see some of the Week 3 contenders for the Big 22

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wilmington’s ground game proved to be too much for the two-time defending state champs on Friday.

The Hounds rushed for over 440 yards against Farrell, with senior tailback Ethan Susen leading the way. With over 200 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Susen is one of the top contenders this week for the WKBN Big 22.

Watch the video above to see some of the Week 4 contenders for the Big 22.

This year marks the 15th season for our Big 22.

We have players starting for some of the biggest college programs in the country, players who have won national championships and more than a handful who are currently playing in the NFL.