Release the Hounds: Wilmington tailback Darren Miller headlines Big 22 contenders for Week 8

Watch the video to see which players caught our attention in Week 8 of the high school football season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a breakout week for Struthers quarterback Aiden Hall, Southern senior Jayce Sloan and Wilmington tailback Darren Miller. All have proven to be serious contenders for our WKBN Big 22.

Watch the video above to see some of the big numbers they posted in Week 8 of the high school football season.

This year marks the 13th season for our WKBN Big 22.

We’ve got players starting for some of the biggest college programs in the country, players who have won national championships and more than a handful who are currently playing in the NFL.

