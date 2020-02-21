Release the ‘Beast’: Warren JFK’s Earl Hill takes home lineman award

Earl Hill is a three year starter, and helped lead the Eagles to eight wins, and a berth in the Division VII playoffs

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK senior Earl Hill added some hardware to his trophy case Thursday afternoon.

Hill was named The Beast Lineman of the Year, an award sponsored by Western Reserve Radio, and the show “Just Football with Matt Emch”

The annual award goes out to the area’s top lineman, as way to honor those football players who do the hard work upfront.

Earl Hill was a three year starter at Warren JFK, and anchored the line on both sides of the ball this season. He helped lead the Eagles to 8 wins, and a berth in the Division VII playoffs.

This season, Hill was also named First Team All-Conference, First Team All-County, Third Team All-State, and was selected to play in the OHSFCA North/South All-Star game this year.

Hill will continue his academic and football career on scholarship at Ohio Dominican this Fall.