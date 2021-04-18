Reinhart scores twice in Sabres’ win over Penguins

Sports

am Reinhart scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres played spoiler in the East Division playoff race

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker (16) celebrates his goal during the third of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y.

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker (16) celebrates his goal during the third of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres played spoiler in the East Division playoff race with a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Rookie Arttu Ruotsalainen and Rasmus Asplund, with an empty-netter, also scored for Buffalo.

The Sabres bounced back a day after becoming the NHL’s first team eliminated from playoff contention following a 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

The Penguins had a 4-0-1 run snapped and squandered an opportunity to move to within a point of the East-leading Washington Capitals, who lost at Boston earlier in the day.

Jason Zucker and Teddy Blueger scored for Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play to win local prizes!

Trending on WKBN.com