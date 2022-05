BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Miranda Nicholson struck out seven and permitted four hits as Brookfield advances to the District Final, 3-2 over Chalker.

The top five batters for Brookfield went six for 15. Anna Reichart and Katie Gibson each had two hits. Reichart had a two-run RBI single in the third inning to give the Lady Warriors the lead (3-2).

Brookfield (11-5) will now square off against Mathews (#1 seed) in the District Final on Wednesday.