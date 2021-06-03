Regional tournament games for 5 local teams postponed due to weather

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Five local baseball teams will have to wait until Friday for the appearance in the Regional Semifinals.

All games Thursday were postponed due to inclement weather. The regional games will take place Friday instead, with the following schedule:

Division II – Canfield vs. Salem – 2 p.m. at GlenOak high school
Regional Championship will be Saturday 11 a.m.

Division III – South Range vs. Gilmour Academy – 5 p.m. at Massillon
Regional Championship will be Saturday, time TBA.

Division IV – Warren JFK vs. Columbia – 1:30 p.m. at Strongsville
Division IV – Mathews vs. Tiffin Calvert – 4:30 p.m. at Strongsville
Regional Championship will be Saturday 12 p.m.

