Regional tournament games for 5 local teams postponed due to weather

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Five local baseball teams will have to wait until Friday for the appearance in the Regional Semifinals.

All games Thursday were postponed due to inclement weather. The regional games will take place Friday instead, with the following schedule:

Division II – Canfield vs. Salem – 2 p.m. at GlenOak high school

Regional Championship will be Saturday 11 a.m.

Division III – South Range vs. Gilmour Academy – 5 p.m. at Massillon

Regional Championship will be Saturday, time TBA.

Division IV – Warren JFK vs. Columbia – 1:30 p.m. at Strongsville

Division IV – Mathews vs. Tiffin Calvert – 4:30 p.m. at Strongsville

Regional Championship will be Saturday 12 p.m.