Regional heartbreaker: Crestview suffers first loss to end tournament run

BARBERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview’s tournament run came to a heartbreaking end on Thursday as the Rebels fell to Independence in five sets (25-13, 17-25, 25-17, 28-30, 15-13) in the Division III Regional Semifinals at Barberton High School.

The loss was Crestview’s first of the season. The Rebels end the campaign with a mark of 26-1.

Abbey Emch led the Rebels with 14 kills and nine blocks.

Grace Auer tallied 12 kills, 22 assists, two aces and 18 digs. Lucy Montgomery piled up a dozen kills, eight assists, two aces and 17 digs.

Shalby Rambo added seven kills and five blocks. Lainey Mercure chipped in with 14 digs.

Independence remains unbeaten at 26-0 on the season.

With the win, the Blue Devils advance to face the winner of Kirtland/Orrville in the Division III Regional Final Saturday at 3 p.m. at Barberton High School.