Region title on the line! Reynolds goes for first win over Farrell in 35 years Friday night

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Two of the hottest teams in Western PA square off Friday night with the District 10 Region 1 title on the line.



At 6-1, the Raiders have been the surprise team of District 10 as they go for their first win over the Steelers since 1984.

Two of the hottest teams in Western PA square off Friday night. As the relentless rushing attack from Reynolds collides with Farrell’s fast and physical defense.

“A lot of people didn’t really expect us to come out and do what we’re doing right now after we started the season off,” said Amp Pegues, Farrell Head Coach. “The kids are just hungry and just trying to prove everyone wrong. we’ve been putting a lot of points up on the board offensively but it’s been really more important actually to get those shutouts.

After two losses to start the year, the Steelers have put on a defensive clinic as of late. They’ve pitched five straight shutout victories, outscoring their opponents 258-0 in that span.

“We’re never going into a game just thinking we’re going to blow somebody out of the water. that’s the plan but it’s never…we’re never going into there with that mindset. every oppponent’s a viable option and reynolds is probably one of the best teams we’re going to play all season.

“It’s not really a lot on us,” said Raymond Raver Jr., Farrell senior quarterback. “We don’t really think of it as, oh we’re the same team as next year. we’re just playing football, we have one goal ultimately every year to win a state championship and that’s what we’re trying to do this year.

On the other side, Reynolds comes in with something to prove. Led by playmakers Cole Toy and Sean O’Hara, this team can score in a hurry, averaging over 35 points per game.



The Raiders certainly know what’s at stake Friday in what will be their toughest test to date against Farrell.

“If we make it bigger than what it is, it’s a distraction that we don’t need to have,” said Josh Mull, Reynolds head coach. “They’re a good football team, they execute, they can score, they play really hard. the old adage when i was a kid that they put their pants on the same way we do one leg at a time no matter how big no matter how strong. you gotta go out and you gotta play your brand of football.

“We don’t really take much pressure from it,” Reynolds Junior Cole Toy said. “we just go out there, play like it’s another game, try to stay humble and play our best.

“We actually had a lady that’s been coming to games for fifty years that passed away last week and we dedicated that game to her last week,” Reynolds Senior Running Back Sean O’Hara said. “It’s not so much reynolds football it’s about the whole community and the whole reynolds community so we come out and we play for them really.

Farrell and Reynolds will kickoff Friday night at 7 p.m.