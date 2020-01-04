Region 5 rout: Hickory boys handle Sharon

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hickory rolled past Sharon 63-42 in District 10 Region 5 action Friday night.
Donald Whitehead led the Hornets with 17 points 4 assists, and a steal. Peyton Mele added 13 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists, and a block in the victory.
Matt Cannone and Connor Evans added 8 points apiece, while Baily Phillips chipped in with 7 points for the Hornets.
With the win, Hickory improves to 7-3 overall and 6-0 in Region 5 play.
The Hornets travel to Franklin for a Region 5 matchup on Tuesday, January 7th.