Region 1 thriller: Kennedy Catholic Girls rally past West Middlesex in final seconds

The Golden Eagles rallies past the Big Reds for a thrilling 42-41 victory.

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Malia Magestro’s layup with two seconds left lifted Kennedy Catholic to a 42-41 win over West Middlesex Tuesday night in the WKBN Game of the Week.

Magestro finished with 25 points to lead all scorers. Mariah Vincent added 8 points and and assist, while Bellah Dinardo chipped in with 5 points and 8 rebounds.

Makennah White led West Middlesex with a double-double of 15 points and 20 rebounds. Carllie Beatty tallied 11 points in the setback.

West Middlesex drops to 8-3 overall and 4-1 in Region 1 play. The Big Reds return to action Thursday at home against Farrell

Kennedy Catholic improves to 7-2 overall and 5-0 in Region 1 play. The Golden Eagles return to the floor Thursday at home against Rocky Grove.

