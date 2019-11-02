Regal gains 253 yards rushing; Southington ends season on high-note

Chase Iser scored 5 TDs for Wildcats

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Chalker wins their season finale over St. John, 60-6. The Wildcats close out the calendar with a 3-7 mark by winning 3 of their last 4 games. In their first 6 contests, Southington scored a total of 55 points. Over their last four, they scored 142.

Chalker compiled 547 yards of total offense on only 29 plays from scrimmage (18.9 yards per play). The Wildcats had 22 first downs.

Chase Iser ran for four touchdowns and intercepted a pass for a pick six to boot. Iser gained 91 yards on 5 carries. Logan Regal was the team’s top ball carrier as he picked up 253 yards on 12 rushes. Jacob Baker ran for 129 yards (on 5 attempts) while completing 3 of 3 passes for 57 yards.

SCORING CHART

Southington, 60-6 (Final)

First Quarter

C – Chase Iser, 35-yard TD run (C 6-0)

C – Logan Regal, 3-yard TD run (C 14-0)

Second Quarter

C – Chase Iser, 10-yard TD run (C 20-0)

C – Jacob Baker, 44-yard TD run (C 28-0)

C – Chase Iser, 19-yard TD run (C 35-0)

C – Chase Iser, INT return for TD (C 41-0)

Third Quarter

C – Dalton Keeley, 40-yard TD catch from Jacob Baker (C 47-0)

Fourth Quarter

C – Chase Iser, 9-yard TD run (C 53-0)

S – Andrew Williams, 61-yard TD run (C 53-6)

C – Logan Regal, 67-yard TD run (C 60-6)