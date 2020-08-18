Reds-Royals postponed due to COVID-19; doubleheader on deck

COLUMBIANA, OHIO (WKBN) - As the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference enters its fourth season of existence, this may be the first season that the league does not boast a clear-cut favorite before the kickoff of the football season. Every team in the league lost some key players from 2019, and have questions to be answered.

“Everybody needs to kind of revamp and come back at it again with a new set of kids,” East Palestine coach Tony Foster said of the league.

“There are just so many unknowns,” Columbiana head coach Bob Spaite added. “Without any scrimmages, we’re all kind of scratching our heads.”

The Southern Indians could be considered the favorite as they are the returning champions from last year going a perfect 6-0 in the conference, 10-0 overall and qualifying for the OHSAA playoffs. But the graduation of their top playmakers in Jayce Sloan at quarterback and Cam Grodhaus at receiver leave the Indians with big shoes to fill.

As head coach Rich Wright enters his sixth season at Southern, he will count on receiver Brad Sloan and Josh Pratt to provide some firepower to the Indians offense. He will also count on James Burns, Jaden Madison, and Cooper Powel to anchor their line upfront.

“Southern’s just reloading,” Leetonia’s Paul Hulea stated. “Rich (Wright), he does a good job and has a really good program.”

Columbiana, who finished second in the league in 2019 has also been devastated by graduation as they only return 2 offensive and 3 defensive starters from last year. The loss of All-State performers Jakob Cross (quarterback/linebacker) and Cody Miller (defensive tackle) along with receiver Chase Franken and lineman Quenton Cross means the Clippers will also be tested with inexperienced players this season.

The Clippers have always been an uptempo team both offensively and defensively, but as Clippers coach Bob Spaite enters his 27th season at the helm of the Clippers has admitted they may need to slow the pace a bit to allow for their players to utilize their strengths.

Leetonia, Wellsville, and United all tied for third in the league last year with all going 3-3 in conference play. Ironically, all three return many starters from last year. Leetonia welcomes back the league-leading rusher Marco Ferry who ran for over 1,900 yards in 2019. He will be joined by quarterback Dylan Lennon, fullback Dylan Durick, and receivers Jaedon Finley and Jordan Baker. If coach Paul Hulea, entering his 3rd season with the Bears can establish a passing attack to go along with the running of Ferry, the Bears could be a very dangerous team.

“If there is a dark horse in the mix, and I only call them a darkhorse because if you look at where they were three years ago and where they are now is probably one of the more remarkable turns,” Spaite said about the Bears. “Leetonia is a legit contender with Ferry returning. They have arguably the best running back in the league.”

Wellsville, led by head coach Moose Ramsey in his 4th season, will have their starting quarterback Troy Carter returning, along with playmakers Isaiah Greathouse and Valen and Garrett Krzyston to help the Tigers put plenty of points on the scoreboard. They also return most of their line with Caden Weekly, Austin Giralico, Tyler Stanley, and Corbn Hall coming back. They also return a solid kicker in Casey LeMasters.

United was devastated by injuries in 2019. Head Coach DJ Ogilvie, who is entering his 9th season at United, was able to patch things together to the point that the Eagles were able to win 4 games overall with many players either playing out of their natural position or filling in for veteran starters. That “baptism by fire” for several starters will benefit the Eagles this year as Brutus Ogilvie returns at quarterback, Keaton Baker at slotback Nate Miller at receiver, and Christian McCon at tackle.

“He (Ogilvie) went through such a bazaar injury thing last year. Just totally crazy. So he has guys back, but they are also guys that haven’t necessarily played a whole lot. I don’t know how to evaluate that,” Spaite said of the Eagles as a potential league favorite.

The Lisbon Blue Devils enter the 2020 season with a new coach as Matt Altomare begins his first year in Lisbon after coaching at rival Leetonia for 16 seasons. Altomare will try to formulate some consistency in the Blue Devils as they struggled in 2019 being able to put together four solid quarters. To help him, he will have a good nucleus of players back including Ryan McCullough and Tyler Welsh who both played quarterback and running back. Also back are Chase McCoy and Ryan Schreffler at running back. They will need to fill a few holes in the line if they are going to be able to give their skill returners a chance to make the plays.

Head Coach Tony Foster enters his 7th season at East Palestine gladly practicing a little amnesia. Foster and the entire Bulldogs team want to forget about the 0-10 season they suffered last year in which they also suffered injuries to add insult. Fortunately for Foster, most of the team from last year will be returning, motivated to make a better account for themselves. Quarterback Tyler Bistarkey, running back Trent Cope and tight end Parker Bonace return and look to get the Dogs challenging for the EOAC.

With the newly adjusted league schedules, new member Valley Christian has now been added to the slate for the EOAC teams. The inclusion of the Eagles provides some added excitement and more unknowns. The Eagles will rely on 8 starters back on both sides of the ball with Joey Battista from Mooney taking over at quarterback while Raquan Bell and last year’s starting QB Tyrone Lindsey at receiver headlining the Eagles top scoring threats.