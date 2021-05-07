Reds’ Miley throws no-hitter against Indians

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Friday, May 7, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The Indians were no-hit Friday night by Cincinnati's Wade Miley

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cincinnati Reds’ pitcher Wade Miley tossed a no-hitter Friday night in a 3-0 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Miley went the distance, allowing just one walk with eight strikeouts.

A scoreless tie was broken up in the ninth inning, when Nick Castellanos grounded one back to Emmanuel Clase. Clase then uncorked a wild throw to second that went to the outfield, allowing the go-ahead run to score.

Clase later balked in another run in the inning.

Zach Plesac tossed eight shutout innings for Cleveland, allowing just three hits with seven strikeouts on the night.

It is the second time in a month that the Indians have been no-hit, it is also the first time they have been no-hit twice in the same season.