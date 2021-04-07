Reds keep rolling, hit 4 HRs to back Castillo, sweep Pirates

The Reds rolled past the Pirates 11-4 for a fifth straight win on Wednesday

by: JEFF WALLNER - Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds’ Nick Senzel (15) celebrates with Mike Moustakas (9) after each scored during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

CINCINNATI (AP) – Tyler Naquin hit another leadoff home run and the high-scoring Cincinnati Reds kept rolling, backing Luis Castillo to rout the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-4 for their fifth straight win.

The Reds have started a season 5-1 for the first time since 2016. They outscored the Pirates 30-8 in the three-game series sweep.

Their 56 runs are the most in Reds franchise history through the first six games of a season.

The 1976 Big Red Machine scored 51 en route to a second straight championship. Naquin hit a leadoff homer for the second straight day. Nick Castellanos, Tyler Stephenson and Aristides Aquino also homered for the Reds.

