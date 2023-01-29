YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State trailed Detroit Mercy at halftime by 8 points before outscoring the Titans by 18 in the second half for a 73-63 win.

Watch highlights and hear the postgame reactions from Coach Jerrod Calhoun, Myles Hunter and Adrian Nelson above.

After trailing 46-42 with 12:34 left in the game, the Penguins ripped off a 23-3 run to take the lead, in large part thanks to Dwayne Cohill’s 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

YSU senior Adrian Nelson registered his ninth double-double on the year after finishing with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Bryce McBride would also reach double figures in scoring with 14 points.

The YSU defense held Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis, who leads the NCAA with 26.5 points per game, to just 15 points on 5-18 shooting and 2-12 from three-point range.

YSU head coach Jerrod Calhoun gave props to Myles Hunter off the bench, who logged 25 minutes, for his work on Davis. Hunter finished with 6 points of his own with three assists and two rebounds.

With the win, YSU improves to 17-6 on the season and a 9-3 Horizon League record, which is a three-way tie for first place.

The Calhoun-led team has now won seven of its last eight games played and 10 of its last 12.

The Penguins are back in action on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7:00 p.m. back at the Beeghly Center.