CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range boys basketball team continued their hot play on Tuesday as they topped Struthers 38-36.

South Range trailed by six heading into the fourth quarter but outscored Struthers 16-6 in the final quarter to lead the Raiders to the win.

Landon Moore led South Range with 16 points while Nate Lewis added seven.

For Struthers, Austin McCullough had a team-high 11 points.

With the win, South Range improves to 6-6 while Struthers falls to 7-6.