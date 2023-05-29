SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) — With a 4-1 win over Lakeview, the Sharspville baseball team claimed the District 10 Class 2A championship

Blue Devils senior Braden Scarvel got Sharpsville going with a triple in the second inning, later scoring on a Jake Tonty sacrifice fly.

Then down 2-0, the Sailors cut into the lead with Maddox Brown’s sac fly of their own to go down 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

But it was Sharpsville senior Stephen Tarnoci coming through in the clutch with a 2-run single to give them a 4-1 cushion in the fifth.

Tarnoci also started on the mound for the Blue Devils and added three scoreless innings before Kaden Wygant’s two innings in relief to pick up the win.

Sharpsville pitcher Jack Leipheimer pitched two innings in relief on his way to picking up a save in the win.

The Blue Devils improve to 15-7 and now won six consecutive games as they move on to the PIAA playoffs.