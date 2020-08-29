Red-hot Reyes helps Indians roll past Cardinals

Cleveland Indians’ Franmil Reyes watches his three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians plated four runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 14-2 blowout win over the Cardinals Friday night.

Franmil Reyes homered and drove in five runs for Cleveland. Carlos Santana hit a home run and scored four runs. Tyler Naquin also hit his first home run of the season.

In all, Cleveland piled up 20 hits in the victory.

Young pitching prospect Triston McKenzie pitched four innings for Cleveland. He allowed two earned runs on three hits with 3 walks and 3 strikeouts.

Cam Hill earned his first major league victory. He tossed a scoreless inning of relief.

Adam Plutko pitched four scoreless innings out of the bullpen to earn his second career save.

The Indians have now won three straight games, and 15 of their last 21. Cleveland improves to 20-12, which is the club’s best record since going 22-10 in 2011.