FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team kept its win streak alive Monday night as they rolled past Farrell 87-29.

The Golden Eagles opened the game on a 14-1 run and never looked back.

Freshman Bella Magestro led Kennedy Catholic with 25 points including six three’s. Layke Fields had 21 while Cassie Dancak finished with 12 and Monique Vincent added 10.

For Farrell, Ja’Niya Daniels had a team-high 11.

The win is Kennedy Catholic’s 10th-straight and improve to 12-4 on the season.