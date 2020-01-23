Caitlyn Condoleon breaks school record in Warren JFK’s win over Southington

Warren JFK's Caitlyn Condoleon set a school record with 40 points, to lead the Eagles to a 69-58 win over Southington.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK’s Caitlyn Condoleon set a school record with 40 points, to lead the Eagles to a 69-58 win over Southington Wenesday night in girls’ high school basketball action.

Condoleon broke her own school record of 39 points that she set just two years ago.

The senior standout also piled up 10 rebounds and 10 steals, nothing her second consecutive triple-double in the process.

With the win, Warren JFK improves to 9-5 overall on the season. The Eagles return to action Saturda at home against Youngstown Chaney.