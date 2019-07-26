Record numbers out for Reserve: Blue Devils hope to capitalize on deep roster

A total of 60 players are out for football 9-12 and that's with 104 boys total in the high school

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Record numbers are out for the Western Reserve football team with 60 players out for football with 104 boys in the high school.

Head Coach Andy Hake is now entering his 11th season with the Blue Devils and says it’s about these kids buying into the program and the community behind them.



“It’s what we represent and every kid on our team comes out with a flag and they believe in it,” said Hake. “I think that has a lot to do with it, it’s a community that has values.”

“It’s just a Berlin Center thing, everyone wants to come out usually and play football for us,” said Gavin Jackson, senior lineman. “Most of the boys in our school that have the opportunity or are able to play, do play because of the program.”

The Blue Devils are led by a group of 20 seniors who are all hungry to get back to the playoffs after missing out with an 8-2 record last season.

With the record numbers out, there’s depth at nearly every position, especially up front.

After averaging 38 points per game last season, expect more of the same from this high-powered offense.

“We have 8, 9, 10 guys that can run the ball, catch the ball and even our two quarterbacks, there’s just so many threats,” said Todd Henning, senior wide receiver. “I don’t know who can really match up [with us] but we have to prove it on the field first.”

“There’s a lot of competing on the team which is making everyone else better,” said Jackson. “[Guys] are competing at their spots and really showing who’s got what and where we can put other people.”

“We’ve been in the playoffs eight out of last ten years so hopefully this is the one that puts us over the top,” said Hake. “We’re approaching it like that and we have big goals. I don’t know if we can do it but I know this, we’re sure going to try and the kids believe and that’s what matters.”