Record Breaker! Perez sets Lisbon’s new all-time scoring record in win over Southern Local

SALINVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon’s Izzy Perez set the school’s new all-time scoring mark Monday as the Blue Devils topped Southern Local 71-35.

Perez entered the game 21 points shy of the tying the record and finished the night with 24 points.

She passes former Blue Devils standout Karlee Pezzano who finished with 1,270 points in 2017.

Perez is now at 1,273 and counting.

Two others scored in double-figures in the win for Lisbon led by Bryanna Vangiesen with 24 while Maddie Liberati had 23.

For Southern, Lindsay Inoledue had a team-high nine points for the Indians.

Lisbon improves to 9-7 on the season.