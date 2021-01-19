Record breaker! Crestview’s Golden sets all-time scoring record in big win over LaBrae

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview senior Drake Golden made history in a 56-48 victory over LaBrae Tuesday in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference action at LaBrae High School.

Golden entered the night just eight points shy of breaking the program’s all-time scoring record of 1,307 points set by Brad Gecina from 1992-1995. Golden tied the mark at halftime against LaBrae, and the record-breaker came in the third quarter on a basket in the paint.

“It is hard to believe, I never really thought of it,” Golden said. “My freshman year, I wanted to be a 1,000 point scorer, that was the goal, and this is something a little extra on top. To come out here and get a win, it’s phenomenal, and to break the all-time scoring record is really something special.”

Golden finished with 18 points on the night and got plenty of help from teammate Kirkland Miller, who had a game-high 19. After starting 3-7, Crestview (5-7) has rolled off back-to-back conference wins over Brookfield and LaBrae.

“Everybody just played our hearts out tonight, just extremely proud of our group,” said Rick Gates, Crestview head coach. “Drake’s accomplishment over the last four years, we’re all so proud of him. He deserves every minute of this because he’s worked hard. After tonight, we know now we can play with every team in the league.”

LaBrae (5-3) was led by Connor Meyer with 15 points, Aidan Stephens with 14 and Landen Kiser had 11.