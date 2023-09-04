CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Newly-acquired starting pitcher Lucas Giolito will make his Cleveland Guardians debut on Monday night against the Minnesota Twins.

The right-hander was one of three pitchers claimed off waivers by Cleveland from the Los Angeles Angels last Thursday.

“Right now I’m very excited to be a part of the Guardians and what we’re cooking up right here, right now,” he said.

This season, Giolito has posted a record of 7-11 with a 4.45 ERA in 27 starts with both the Angels and White Sox. He was traded by Chicago to the Angels at the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

The veteran pitcher is now thrilled to call Cleveland home for the stretch run.

“I always noticed the energy and the passion that all the players bring,” he said. “The way Tito (Francona) leads the group. It’s kind of known as the Cleveland Pitching Factory around the league, so I’m so pumped to be here.”

The Guardians enter this week’s pivotal series against Minnesota trailing the Twins by five games in the American League Central Division standings.

“I’m really glad to be a part of it now because I’ve been on the other side for a while experiencing some really tough series,” he said. “And one thing about this group that I always noticed is that they’re always fighting. And then right around this time, it’s like guys start to get hot, pulling for each other.”

Monday night’s first pitch between the Twins and Guardians is set for 6:10 p.m. at Progressive Field.