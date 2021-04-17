Rebels use a sister act to cage the Tigers

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview Rebels junior catcher Karsyn Moore blasted a two-out, two-run homer in the first inning, and pitcher Kaedyn Sutton made those two runs hold up in a 2-1 victory over the Springfield Tigers Saturday afternoon. The victory improves the Rebels to 8-4 on the season while the Tigers drop to 4-4-1.



With Sutton getting on base due to a dropped fly with two outs in the bottom of the first, Moore took a 0-2 pitch over the left-center field fence to stake the Rebels to the early 2-0 advantage. That would be the only hit the Rebels enjoyed in the contest.



“Karsyn has been struggling at the plate a little bit, so it was nice to see her finally get ahold of one,” Rebels coach Greg Eska said. “She is our four-hitter so we need a lot of production out of her.”



Sutton would pitch a complete game to pick up the win as she allowed just six hits with four walks and eight strikeouts. She just set a Rebel game record of 17 strikeouts earlier this week.



“Kaedyn has been strong all season in the circle,” Eskra said. “We feel we have a chance anytime she is out there. She’s our one. We just need to limit our errors. You can’t give a good team extra outs.”



“I owe a lot to my catcher, she’s my sister. She keeps me in the game and frames all of my pitches. And my defense, they really came in clutch today keeping them to just one run. Karsyn hit that home run and that was all we needed,” Sutton recapped the game.



Madi Lesnak would be the hard-luck losing pitcher for the Tigers. She would only surrender one hit while allowing two walks and striking out four Rebel batters.



“We have a really young team,” Tigers coach Dan McKinstry remarked. “We only have two girls that have played in a high school game and we are struggling at the plate against good pitching because they are just not confident enough yet to trust counts and trust themselves. They don’t want to strike out so they swing.”



The Tigers scored their run in the fifth inning when senior Carlee Bacon singled to right and advanced to second on a sacrifice by Rachel Malatok. Bacon tried to take advantage of an uncovered third base on the sacrifice and would end up scoring due to a throwing error by the Rebels.



The Tigers would threaten again in the top of the sixth and seventh innings with a two-out walk and hit in the sixth, and then a single and wild pitch in the seventh. Both times Sutton would make clutch pitches to turn the Tigers away.



“She was having problems locating her pitches. I told her when she went out for the seventh inning that she was going to have to win this one herself. She did,” Eskra remarked about Sutton.



Sutton took that mindset into the final inning, “Just shut them down. You’re not going to get a hit off of me. Then I had to rely on my defense and Karsyn to keep me content and come out with the win.”



“We had some opportunities. One girl (Emily Gerthung) hit two shots and had nothing to show for it. Next time she may hit the ball from me to you and get a base hit,” McKinstry said. “It is what it is. We’re getting better. It was a loss, but we will take some positives away.”



The Tigers will return to league play on Monday when they travel to Waterloo. The Rebels will also play Monday when they host MVAC opponent LaBrae.



SPRINGFIELD 1, CRESTVIEW 2

SPRINGFIELD (4-4-1) 000 010 0-­ 1 6 2

CRESTVIEW (8-4) 200 000 X -­ 2 1 1

WIN: Kaedyn Sutton (8 strikeouts and 4 walks). LOSS: Madi Lesnak (4 strikeouts and 2 walks)