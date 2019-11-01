Rebel run over: Crestview Volleyball falls at Regionals

Crestview fell to Independence in straights sets in the Division III Volleyball Regional Semifinals Thursday.

BARBERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview fell to Independence in straights sets (25-22, 25-4, 25-8) in the Division III Volleyball Regional Semifinals Thursday night at Barberton High School.

Brenna Auer tallied 3 kills and 7 digs while Amelia Montgomery added an ace and 7 digs. Tess Neville and Molly Emch tallied two kills apiece. Emch also added a block.

Crestview ends the season with a record of 24-2.

Independence, which improves to 22-4, advances to face Crestwood in the Division III Regional Final Saturday at 2PM at Barberton High School.