HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Summer all-star football games provide some unique circumstances for teammates, friends, and even family to be on a team together. This Thursday in the Jack Arvin Classic at Hubbard’s Memorial Stadium, the Mahoning/Columbiana squad will feature a father-son duo.



The head coach of the team, Crestview’s Paul Cusick will rely on a quarterback that he knows very, very well. The signal-caller for the team is his own son Anthony.



Anthony was a three-year starter for the Rebels, leading his team twice to the OHSAA playoffs and an MVAC Grey Tier championship in 2020. He passed for over 4,700 yards and 42 touchdowns during his high school career.



“It’s fun. You know it’s nice to get out here one more time,” Coach Cusick remarked. “I thought at the end of this past year that was it, following a playoff game that he played well. But I have the opportunity to watch him one more time.”



“This is definitely a lot of fun, especially with the setting and a whole different team. It’s a new experience with my dad coaching me on a whole different team,” Anthony remarked. “It’s a lot of fun.”



The Rebels’ offense, which sports a spread, read-option attack has been coach Cusick’s bread and butter for his 23 years at the school. So having his son at the quarterbacking spot provides stability to a team that features some of the top seniors from the area.



“That helps. He’s able to tell the backs exactly what they have to do,” Coach Cusick said. “The terminology is different, so he can help them with whether it is a zone or trap or whatever. He can help them with their route and whatever they are going to run.”



“We have been doing a lot of reps, so the guys are getting it,” Anthony added. “With our running backs, I help with directing them on which side to line up. What zone or trap and things like that.”



For Anthony, although he is not playing football in college, he will get one more chance to play in two weeks at the Penn-Ohio game. But he is focused on enjoying this experience with the talented players around him this week with the Mahoning/Columbiana squad.



“This means a lot. It is a lot of fun. I didn’t think I was going to play again,” He remarked. “The best part is meeting everybody. I will probably never see some of these guys again.”



Although the Mahoning/Columbiana team is comprised of players from 15 different schools from around the area, one participant will be a welcome and familiar sight in the huddle. Joining Anthony will be his teammate Jack Yerkey.



“Me and Jack are really good friends,” Anthony said. “Since we were like eight years old we have been throwing the football in his yard, so it’s just like that again. One last time together.”



“I’m always around Anthony, but to be able to play with him just makes this all so much better,” Yerkey said. “Just to be able to catch the ball on his throws is amazing.”



He was on the receiving end of 54 passes from Anthony, scoring twice. But for Yerkey, the Jack Arvin game marks his last scholastic football game.



“I’m just going to have fun with it,” Yerkey said. “There is always going to be a last in everything, so you just do the best you can.”



The Jack Arvin Classic all-star football game kicks off at 7:00 PM this Thursday from Hubbard’s Memorial Stadium.