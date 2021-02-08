Reardon tallies double-double; Brookfield holds off LaBrae

Audrey Reardon scored 13 points and finished with 12 rebounds

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield held off LaBrae, 37-32, for the season sweep.

The Lady Warriors won the previous meeting, 52-49, on Jan. 18.

Audrey Reardon led the Warriors with 13 points, which included nine in the second half. Reardon also pulled down 12 boards. Sophie Hook also added nine points, five steals and four assists.

Brookfield (14-2) welcomes Crestview on Thursday.

On Feb. 17, the Lady Warriors will host Mogadore in the sectional semifinal.

Sophomore Laura McCoy paced LaBrae with 13 points.

LaBrae is scheduled to travel to Newton Falls on Wednesday.

The Vikings are set to open the post-season on Feb. 20 against the winner of Crestview/Waterloo.