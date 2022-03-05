SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Greenville girls basketball team claimed the program’s first District 10 Championship Saturday with a 46-34 win over Lakeview.

Watch the video above to hear from the Trojans after the win.

“So emotional,” Greenville’s lone senior Makenna Philson said. “I’m the only senior and this has been something I’ve been dreaming about the last four years and the first one in Greenville’s history to get a District 10 championship. It’s just a lot. Really emotional right now.”

Both Greenville and Lakeview advance to the PIAA tournament. Greenville faces Keystone Oaks in the first round on Tuesday, while Lakeview will play Avonworth on Tuesday.

“We’ve been on this journey since June, which is crazy,” Greenville head coach Samantha Faler added. “We started in the weight room, on the football field, in the gym and we’ve been literally doing this since June. It’s very emotional. I’m just so proud of those girls and I’m so blessed to be their coach.”