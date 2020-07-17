Ready to take over his alma mater; Parker debuts at the helm of Fitch football

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2020 Fitch Falcon football program will be led by one of their own in first-year head coach T.J. Parker. “Saying I’m excited would be an understatement,” Parker says. “To have the opportunity to represent a town and community that has meant so much to me truly is a dream come true. Make no mistake about it, the goal was never just about the opportunity. It has always been and will continue to be about the ability to turn this program into one of the best in the state.”

Parker states, “Our staff and this team is laying the foundation for what it means to ‘Feed The Nest’. A brotherhood of committed young men who value personal and team growth, the relationships they develop, their responsibility to society, and finally their will to win. It’s a selfless mentality that takes pride in representing that block F.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the off-season workout schedule on the back burner. Coach Parker praises his staff for the work they’ve done with the players in the face of adversity. “What we’ve been able to accomplish has little to do with me and everything to do with the guys I have surrounding me. From our strength and conditioning coach, to our coordinators, down to our position coaches and other support staff I couldn’t be more pleased with our ability to adapt and create avenues for our kids to continue to develop.”

“Like our program,” adds Parker. “Our staff reflects that same new school-old school mentality. We felt the use of social media and Zoom play an instrumental role in keeping our team connected while also allowing them to hold each other accountable. Weekly we were brainstorming challenges for the kids to send to their position groups or post to social media. We have also had the chance to implement various character and leadership presentations from the US Marines, Super Bowl champ David Tyree, motivational speaker JT Thoms, among others.”

2019 Record: 5-5

Head Coach: T.J. Parker, 1st season

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 28.1 (19th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 25.4 (37th in Area)

Total Offense: 385.2

Rushing Offense: 233.3

Passing Offense: 151.9

Total Defense: 289.8

Returning Starters

Offense: 8

Defense: 10

What you need to know about Fitch’s offense

-“Offensively we plan to equate numbers, matchups, and space,” indicates Parker. “Ideally, we’d like to be a balanced team that uses multiple personnel groupings and tempos. We’ll have an attacking mindset that gets our playmakers in advantageous 1-on-1 situations in space. We want to be able to run the football to win but we will use the pass to soften the box. A premium will be placed on the QB position.”

The Falcons’ offense returns their junior QB Devin Sherwood (1445 passing yards, 11 TDs; 787 rushing yards, 12 TDs) along with his classmate running back Tyree Mitchell (366 rushing yards; 200 receiving yards). Receivers Todd Simons (26 catches for 579 yards, 8 TDs), Tyler Evans (14 catches) and Donnie Ellis (24.9 yards per catch) will all be welcomed back while Nate Leskovac (702 rushing yards, 10 TDs) and tight end Jaden Murray (120 receiving yards) are all set to return as well. Lineman Garrett Hogan is the lone returning starter up front. One of the keys to the season will be to develop a cohesive offensive line with four new starters.

What you need to know about Fitch’s defense

-On defense, lots of experience returns as a total of ten starters will be back in the fold. Junior defensive linemen AJ Byrd and Donovan Oliver will be joined by linebackers Nate Leskovac, Jameire Robinson, Reggie Floyd and Tyree Mitchell along the front seven. In the secondary, Fitch will have Isaac Bethel, Kyree Long, Todd Simons and Tyler Evans all back.

Parker states, “You’ll see a multiple, fast attacking unit that plays with consistent relentless effort. We’ll commit to stopping the run and want to dictate the game with pressure. We’ll swarm to the football at all times and look to disrupt the ball once we arrive. We want to create turnovers and limit big plays.”

Fitch’s Key Player(s)

-With all of the experience coming back across the board, the line play on offense will be crucial. With four new starters, the Falcons must develop their group to allow likes of Sherwood and Leskovac to soar.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – TBA

Sept. 4 – at Ursuline

Sept. 11 – GlenOak

Sept. 18 – Harding

Sept. 25 – at Benedictine

Oct. 2 – at Massillon

Oct. 9 – at Bishop Hartley

Oct. 16 – at McDowell

Oct. 23 – Boardman

Oct. 30 – Mooney

Recent 1,000-yard passer & 750-yard rushing QB

2019 – Devin Sherwood (1445 passing yards; 787 rushing yards)

2014 – Antwan Harris (1011 passing yards; 1446 rushing yards)

