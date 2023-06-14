YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be many new faces leading high school football teams this fall across the area. Some are moving on from a previous stop, while others are getting their first chance.

The state champion South Range Raiders will have a new coach in Dave Rach, while runner-up JFK turns the reigns over to Damon Buente.

Below is a listing of the 13 programs which have a new head coach in place for this upcoming season:

Dominic Perry, Crestview

2022 Record: 4-5

With the resignation of Paul Cusick last November, after 27 years of assisting the Rebels football team, Dominic Perry gets his chance to take over as the head coach. Crestview finished the 2022 season with a losing mark (4-5), just the second time in the past 19 years.

Devlin Culliver, East

2022 Record: 1-9

This past December, East made it official that Devlin Culliver was taking over the Golden Bears football program. Culliver did wonders at Elyria, taking the Pioneers from a winless team – the year before he took over – to a team that put together 11 wins in the past two years. He takes over a team that has won two games over the last three years.

Paul Cusick, East Liverpool

2022 Record: 2-8

Paul Cusick spent the last 24 years as Crestview’s head football coach, leading the Rebels to 17 playoff appearances as he led three of his teams to the regional finals. The Potters last enjoyed a winning season in 2018 (6-4).

Michael Menold, Greenville

2022 Record: 2-8

Coach Brian Herrick had an impressive 16-year run as the Trojans’ head coach that netted 100 wins. Herrick had a tough act to follow in 2007 when he replaced coaching legend Bob Stone. Now, Michael Menold must step into the position that Herrick has left.

Brian Jones, Howland

2022 Record: 2-8

Howland turns the keys over to Brian Jones, a former head coach who led his alma mater (Liberty) to a playoff win in 2012 and has been coordinating Poland’s offense for the past two years. The Tigers have compiled an overall record of 12-27 during the last four seasons.

John Cox, Kennedy Catholic

2022 Record: 2-7

It’s been a tough task to get Kennedy Catholic on track the since the school returned to football three years ago (3-22). Former youth football and basketball coach, John Cox, a native of New Castle, was named to the position in mid-June.

Derrick Bush, Lakeview

2022 Record: 3-7

The Bulldogs went through a span of 15 years (2003-2017) during which they didn’t suffer through a losing campaign. Lakeview is seeking its first winning campaign in six years. They’ll turn to former assistant Derrick Bush, who takes over for Sam Bellino.

Scott Fredericks, Leetonia

2022 Record: 0-10

Scott Fredericks returns to Ohio football after serving as the associate head coach at Western Beaver last year (7-4). Fredericks was the offensive coordinator under coach Jim Parry at Niles for three seasons (2019-21). The Bears finished the 2022 season winless for the second time in the past six years (2017).

Mat Polta, Mathews

2022 Record: 8-3

Taking over for a legend like Bill Bohren can’t be easy. Mat Polta served as an assistant under Bohren as he helped lead the group to their back-to-back playoff appearance last year. Polta is the program’s seventh coach in the last 16 years.

Jimmy Hogue, Newton Falls

2022 Record: 3-7

Jimmy Hogue was named the head football coach at his alma mater in March. He’s spent the past 20 years assisting the Newton Falls, Liberty and Harding programs. It’s been 14 years since the Tigers fielded a winning team (2009: 7-3).

Dave Rach, South Range

2022 Record: 16-0

Last year’s Division V State Champions will have a new head coach following the retirement of one of the state’s most respected coaches, Dan Yeagley. The Raiders will have a familiar face leading the charge in former South Range standout and Defensive Coordinator Dave Rach.

Damon Buente, Warren JFK

2022 Record: 13-2

With the resignation of Dom Prologo following the 2022 season, Damon Buente was named head coach. Buente brings 11 years of experience as an assistant working with JFK’s staff as well as Western Reserve and Canfield, his alma mater. Last year, the Eagles advanced to the state championship game before falling to New Bremen.

Cam Douglas, Wellsville

2022 Record: 4-6

The former Tiger wideout and cornerback is set to begin his first summer at Wellsville as the team’s leader. Cam Douglas possesses nearly a decade of coaching experience and served as the head coach of the Wellsville Junior Tigers during the last three. The Tigers are seeking their first winning campaign since 2014 (7-4).