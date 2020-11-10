Ready to reload; Bristol seeks to continue their tradition of playing winning basketball

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol continues to reload year-after-year. The Panthers have won 18-games or more in each of the last six years including four years where they eclipsed the 20-win plateau (2015-19).

Bristol Panthers

Coach: Craig Giesy

2019-20 Record: 19-6 (15-1, NAC)

Last Ranked: #6 in Division IV on February 18, 2019

Returning Starters: Seniors – Jeremy Miller and Jake Erjavec. Junior – Nick Church

…Coach Giesy lost four key players from last year’s 19-win team in Seth Mooney (5.0 ppg), Matt Stephens (10.6 ppg, 2.5 apg), Mike Wiebe (10.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4.0 apg) and 4-year letter winner Matt Church (18.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg). “We’ll look to use depth to our advantage,” says Giesy. “Nick Church (12.9 ppg), Jeremy Miller (2.8 ppg) and Jake Erjavec (5.7 ppg, 1.6 apg) will lead our group to another successful season.”

The Panthers welcome in 6’3 freshman forward Mikey Burbach along with juniors Hadyn Mahan (6’2/F) and Jonny Stephens (5’7/G) as well as a pair of senior forwards in Anthony Dakin (6’0) and Zach Burns (6’0). “We expect them to be big pieces to another fast-paced, fundamental and disciplined group,” indicates Giesy. “We’ll continue to run our ‘Bedlam’ defense which spreading the ball around on the offensive end. The key will depend on how they handle the adversity that will come throughout the season.”

Coach Giesy is entering his 10th season and is 22-wins shy of 200 (178-46).

2019-20 Northeastern Athletic Conference Standings

Bristol – 15-1 (19-6)

Pymatuning Valley – 14-2 (18-5)

Mathews – 10-6 (13-10)

Windham – 10-6 (11-13)

Badger – 8-8 (10-14)

Lordstown – 8-8 (10-14)

Newbury – 3-13 (7-17)

Maplewood – 3-13 (5-18)

Southington – 1-15 (1-22)

2020-21 Schedule

Bristol

Dec. 1 – St. John

Dec. 4 – Lordstown

Dec. 8 – at Badger

Dec. 12 – at LaBrae

Dec. 15 – at Windham

Dec. 18 – Southington

Dec. 29 – Pymatuning Valley

Jan. 2 – at Champion

Jan. 5 – Maplewood

Jan. 8 – at Fairport Harding

Jan. 12 – Mathews

Jan. 15 – Badger

Jan. 16 – at Campbell Memorial

Jan. 22 – at Lordstown

Jan. 26 – at Mathews

Feb. 2 – Windham

Feb. 5 – at Southington

Feb. 9 – at Maplewood

Feb. 12 – at Pymatuning Valley

Feb. 16 – Ursuline

Feb. 19 – Fairport Harding

Feb. 20 – at Liberty