Ready to reload; Bristol seeks to continue their tradition of playing winning basketball

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol continues to reload year-after-year. The Panthers have won 18-games or more in each of the last six years including four years where they eclipsed the 20-win plateau (2015-19).
Bristol Panthers
Coach: Craig Giesy
2019-20 Record: 19-6 (15-1, NAC)
Last Ranked: #6 in Division IV on February 18, 2019
Returning Starters: Seniors – Jeremy Miller and Jake Erjavec. Junior – Nick Church
…Coach Giesy lost four key players from last year’s 19-win team in Seth Mooney (5.0 ppg), Matt Stephens (10.6 ppg, 2.5 apg), Mike Wiebe (10.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4.0 apg) and 4-year letter winner Matt Church (18.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg). “We’ll look to use depth to our advantage,” says Giesy. “Nick Church (12.9 ppg), Jeremy Miller (2.8 ppg) and Jake Erjavec (5.7 ppg, 1.6 apg) will lead our group to another successful season.”
The Panthers welcome in 6’3 freshman forward Mikey Burbach along with juniors Hadyn Mahan (6’2/F) and Jonny Stephens (5’7/G) as well as a pair of senior forwards in Anthony Dakin (6’0) and Zach Burns (6’0). “We expect them to be big pieces to another fast-paced, fundamental and disciplined group,” indicates Giesy. “We’ll continue to run our ‘Bedlam’ defense which spreading the ball around on the offensive end. The key will depend on how they handle the adversity that will come throughout the season.”
Coach Giesy is entering his 10th season and is 22-wins shy of 200 (178-46).
2019-20 Northeastern Athletic Conference Standings
Bristol – 15-1 (19-6)
Pymatuning Valley – 14-2 (18-5)
Mathews – 10-6 (13-10)
Windham – 10-6 (11-13)
Badger – 8-8 (10-14)
Lordstown – 8-8 (10-14)
Newbury – 3-13 (7-17)
Maplewood – 3-13 (5-18)
Southington – 1-15 (1-22)
2020-21 Schedule
Bristol
Dec. 1 – St. John
Dec. 4 – Lordstown
Dec. 8 – at Badger
Dec. 12 – at LaBrae
Dec. 15 – at Windham
Dec. 18 – Southington
Dec. 29 – Pymatuning Valley
Jan. 2 – at Champion
Jan. 5 – Maplewood
Jan. 8 – at Fairport Harding
Jan. 12 – Mathews
Jan. 15 – Badger
Jan. 16 – at Campbell Memorial
Jan. 22 – at Lordstown
Jan. 26 – at Mathews
Feb. 2 – Windham
Feb. 5 – at Southington
Feb. 9 – at Maplewood
Feb. 12 – at Pymatuning Valley
Feb. 16 – Ursuline
Feb. 19 – Fairport Harding
Feb. 20 – at Liberty