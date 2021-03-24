Ready to defend district crown; Sharpsville baseball’s back

Kaleb Gorichky hit over .350 as a sophomore and finished with 11 doubles

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Sharpsville Blue Devils are ready to defend their 2019 District 10 Class AA championship.

“After experiencing 2020, we’re just extremely grateful to be playing this season,” Coach Smith said. “We can’t wait to get started. We hope that we can get a full season in for the kids.”

The Blue Devils return six starters, including all-region selections Kaleb Gorichky (1B/OF) and Brock Lenzi (P/OF).

Gorichky hit .365 two years ago (23-63) with 15 extra base hits, including 11 double and 2 homers.

Lenzi closed out the 2019 season with a 2.73 ERA and finished 4-0 on the hill. He also struck out 45 batters in 41 innings as a freshman.

Also returning are seniors Jackson Doyle (P/OF), Cam Williams (2B) and Jared Leipheimer (C), as well as junior outfielder James Thomas.

Sharpsville begins its season Monday, March 29 by hosting Kennedy Catholic.

Sharpsville Blue Devils baseball preview

Head Coach: Brian Smith

2019 Record: 12-11 (5-5), 3rd place in Region 3

2021 Schedule

Mar. 29 – Kennedy Catholic

Mar. 31 – at Jamestown

Apr. 2 – Sharon

Apr. 5 – Grove City

Apr. 7 – Lakeview

Apr. 9 – at Conneaut

Apr. 12 – Reynolds

Apr. 14 – at Mercer

Apr. 16 – at Sharon

Apr. 19 – at West Middlesex

Apr. 26 – at Kennedy Catholic

Apr. 27 – Wilmington

Apr. 28 – Jamestown

Apr. 30 – at Lakeview

May 3 – Conneaut

May 5 – at Reynolds

May 10 – Mercer

May 12 – West Middlesex

May 14 – Hickory

May 19 – at Wilmington