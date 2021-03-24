Ready to defend district crown; Sharpsville baseball’s back

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Sharpsville Blue Devils are ready to defend their 2019 District 10 Class AA championship.
“After experiencing 2020, we’re just extremely grateful to be playing this season,” Coach Smith said. “We can’t wait to get started. We hope that we can get a full season in for the kids.”
The Blue Devils return six starters, including all-region selections Kaleb Gorichky (1B/OF) and Brock Lenzi (P/OF).
Gorichky hit .365 two years ago (23-63) with 15 extra base hits, including 11 double and 2 homers.
Lenzi closed out the 2019 season with a 2.73 ERA and finished 4-0 on the hill. He also struck out 45 batters in 41 innings as a freshman.
Also returning are seniors Jackson Doyle (P/OF), Cam Williams (2B) and Jared Leipheimer (C), as well as junior outfielder James Thomas.
Sharpsville begins its season Monday, March 29 by hosting Kennedy Catholic.
Sharpsville Blue Devils baseball preview
Head Coach: Brian Smith
2019 Record: 12-11 (5-5), 3rd place in Region 3
2021 Schedule
Mar. 29 – Kennedy Catholic
Mar. 31 – at Jamestown
Apr. 2 – Sharon
Apr. 5 – Grove City
Apr. 7 – Lakeview
Apr. 9 – at Conneaut
Apr. 12 – Reynolds
Apr. 14 – at Mercer
Apr. 16 – at Sharon
Apr. 19 – at West Middlesex
Apr. 26 – at Kennedy Catholic
Apr. 27 – Wilmington
Apr. 28 – Jamestown
Apr. 30 – at Lakeview
May 3 – Conneaut
May 5 – at Reynolds
May 10 – Mercer
May 12 – West Middlesex
May 14 – Hickory
May 19 – at Wilmington