Ready to begin 2021, Mercer baseball opens with new coach

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Art Amos begins his first year as Mercer’s head baseball coach.
“We’re taking this season one game at a time. We’ll stay positive, work game-to-game and, hopefully, be there in the end.”
The Mustangs return senior second baseman Harrison Murray and junior centerfielder Julian Lawrence.
Murray played in all 18 games in 2019. He scored 7 runs and finished with one of the team’s two triples.
Lawrence batted .370 (17-46) while driving in 11 runs.
“Like everyone else, it’s great to just be on the field after last year,” Coach Amos said. “Unlike most of the schools in the county that played last summer, we didn’t. With that said, probably about 90% of our kids haven’t played [organized] baseball in at least a year.”
On Tuesday, Mercer begins a two-week stretch in which they’ll be playing away from home.
Mercer Mustangs baseball preview
Head Coach: Art Amos
2019 Record: 9-9 (4-6), 2nd place in Region 1
2021 Schedule
Mar. 29 – Lakeview
Mar. 30 – at Moniteau
Apr. 1 – at Grove City
Apr. 5 – at Conneaut
Apr. 7 – at Reynolds
Apr. 10 – at Hickory
Apr. 12 – at West Middlesex
Apr. 14 – Sharpsville
Apr. 16 – Greenville
Apr. 19 – at Jamestown
Apr. 21 – Wilmington
Apr. 23 – Kennedy Catholic
Apr. 26 – at Lakeview
Apr. 28 – Conneaut
Apr. 30 – Reynolds
May 5 – West Middlesex
May 10 – at Sharpsville
May 12 – Jamestown
May 17 – at Wilmington
May 19 – at Kennedy Catholic