Ready to begin 2021, Mercer baseball opens with new coach

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Art Amos begins his first year as Mercer’s head baseball coach.

“We’re taking this season one game at a time. We’ll stay positive, work game-to-game and, hopefully, be there in the end.”

The Mustangs return senior second baseman Harrison Murray and junior centerfielder Julian Lawrence.

Murray played in all 18 games in 2019. He scored 7 runs and finished with one of the team’s two triples.

Lawrence batted .370 (17-46) while driving in 11 runs.

“Like everyone else, it’s great to just be on the field after last year,” Coach Amos said. “Unlike most of the schools in the county that played last summer, we didn’t. With that said, probably about 90% of our kids haven’t played [organized] baseball in at least a year.”

On Tuesday, Mercer begins a two-week stretch in which they’ll be playing away from home.

Mercer Mustangs baseball preview

Head Coach: Art Amos

2019 Record: 9-9 (4-6), 2nd place in Region 1

2021 Schedule

Mar. 29 – Lakeview

Mar. 30 – at Moniteau

Apr. 1 – at Grove City

Apr. 5 – at Conneaut

Apr. 7 – at Reynolds

Apr. 10 – at Hickory

Apr. 12 – at West Middlesex

Apr. 14 – Sharpsville

Apr. 16 – Greenville

Apr. 19 – at Jamestown

Apr. 21 – Wilmington

Apr. 23 – Kennedy Catholic

Apr. 26 – at Lakeview

Apr. 28 – Conneaut

Apr. 30 – Reynolds

May 5 – West Middlesex

May 10 – at Sharpsville

May 12 – Jamestown

May 17 – at Wilmington

May 19 – at Kennedy Catholic