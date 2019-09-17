Ready, Set, Draw! Fitch and Boardman girls soccer battle to goalless tie

The Falcons and Spartans came close to netting the difference making goal but each team's goalkeeper stood strong

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown-Fitch and Boardman could not find the back of the net Monday, battling to a 0-0 draw at Austintown-Fitch High School.

Each team had multiple chances throughout the game.

The two teams came into the game with just two combined losses, each of the team’s one loss came to Canfield.

The tie moves Fitch to 5-1-2 while Boardman is now 4-1-2.

Next up for the Falcons, a road trip to Notre Dame Cathedral Latin on Saturday while the Spartans will host Warren Harding on Wednesday.