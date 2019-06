Ready for some football? Senior All-Stars to collide in 35th annual Jack Arvin Classic

GRANVILLE, West Virginia (WKBN) - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers opened their 21st season with a 5-4 win over the West Virginia Black Bears on Friday night in West Virginia. The Scrappers grabbed an early three run lead and added insurance runs in the seventh and ninth innings to hold on for their first win of the season.

The Scrappers got things started in the top of the first inning when Korey Holland led off the game being hit by a pitch. With one out, Ray Delgado singled to put two runners on. George Valera followed with a two run double and the lead. Valera would also score later in the inning on a passed ball.