Ready for another deep run; Wilmington returns a bunch

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The difficult loss to Avonworth in the Western Final put a blemish on what was a fantastic season for a young Greyhound team which won a total of 51 games over a four-year stretch (2016-19). To put that feat into context, Wilmington has won 89.5% of their games played since August 26, 2016 (51-6). Only one other time has Wilmington put together more wins during a 4-year period. Between 2006 and 2009 – the Greyhounds won 55 games. Pretty high praise to what the players and the staff have accomplished.

With over 17 of their 22 starters back on both sides of the ball, look for Wilmington to pick up where they left off.

During the COVID-19 pandemic coach Brandon Phillian says, “We’ve given our players workouts and asked them to complete them from the safety of their own homes. We have a great group of young men who hold themselves accountable as members of the team. “

2019 Record: 12-1 (3-0), 1st place Region 4

Head Coach: Brandon Phillian, 3rd season (25-3)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 41.3 (2nd in Area)

Scoring Defense: 11.5 (5th in Area)

Total Offense: 387.5

Rushing Offense: 281.5

Passing Offense: 106.0

Total Defense: 159.2

Returning Starters

Offense: 8

Defense: 9

What you need to know about Wilmington’s offense

-Look’s like the gang’s all back together again. Almost. “There’s no substitute for experience,” says Phillian. “We’ll have a lot of experienced players. (However) nothing will be a given. If they try and ride on their laurels from last year and don’t continue to work hard then they could fall short of meeting their goals. They need to remain humble and hungry while striving to improve and get better each and every day.”

For the first time since 2015, Wilmington’s offense averaged over 100-yards passing (119 yards passing in 2015). Senior Caelan Bender completed 55% of his tosses (71-129) for 1335 yards and 21 touchdowns with only 2 interceptions. Bender also gained 469 with his legs and scored 9 times.

The dynamic duo of Darren Miller and Ethan Susen both return for their senior seasons. Miller led the team in rushing with 1414 yards on the ground and 18 touchdowns to go along with an average of 8.1 yards per carry. Susen has topped the 800-yard rushing mark for the second consecutive season. As a sophomore, he ran for 884 yards. Last year, he gained 852 with 12 touchdowns. Susen also was one of the team’s top receivers as he caught 16 balls for an average of 16.9 yards and 6 scores. Senior Mason Reed caught 5 balls, two of which were for touchdowns, as he averaged 25.8 yards per reception.

“We’re set to return four of our five starters along the offensive line,” points out Phillian. The Greyhounds return all but Jon Takash to the mix. Jake Chimiak, Morgan Whiting, Connor Vass-Gel and Weston Phanco will all be back for their senior campaigns after being named to the All-Region team a year ago.

“We still need to fill some skilled positions,” adds Phillian. “We have guys returning who have a lot of experience and made significant contributions in big games. Our ability to fill both the tight end and split end positions will be key. We need guys to step in and strive to understand the positions the way the two seniors did a year ago. Filling those spots will go a long way in determining how we perform on offense this season.”

What you need to know about Wilmington’s defense

-The Greyhounds defense opened the 2019 season with 5 shutouts in their first 8 games. Wilmington held their first 10 opponents to an average of 7 points per contest. Their last 3 foes (Chestnut Ridge, Ridgway, Avonworth) were able to score a total of 80 points to average 26.7 points per game.

Wilmington featured 9 defenders on the All-Region First-Team. All but two (Shane Cox & Junior McConahy) return to the fold this year. “Junior and Shane were outstanding players,” indicates coach Phillan. “They were extremely versatile which allowed us to do a number of things schematically.”

Up front, the ‘Hounds return Morgan Whiting (43 tackes, 5 QB sacks, 11 TFL), Weston Phanco (33 tackles, 3 QB sacks, 2 FR) and Jake Chimiak (2 QB sacks). At the linebacker position, the defense will have back their leading tackler Darren Miller (57.5 tackles, 2 FR) as well as Skyler Sholler (23 tackles). In the secondary – Caelan Bender (35.5 tackles), Braxton Shimrack (19 tackles, 2 FR), Mason Reed (25 tackles) and Ethan Susen all will be welcomed back for the upcoming season.

“How well our new starters are able to communicate and play with one another will determine how strong we are on defense,” Phillian states. “During camp, we’ll be looking for guys to compete for these spots. Every player will be given an opportunity and the best competitors will win (starting roles). Filling these spots with the best players will be the focus on defense heading into camp. We look for our secondary to be solid as all four of these positions will be filled with returning starters.”

Over the past three seasons, Wilmington’s defense has allowed an average of less than 200-yards each year. In 2017 – the team permitted their opponents to gain 172.6 yards. In 2018 – that number was almost the same as they allowed 173.5 yards. Just last fall, they dropped that number by 14-yards per game to 159.2.

Wilmington’s Key Player(s)

-Senior QB Caelan Bender will have 4 of the 5 starters up front protecting him. He has plenty of weapons to distribute the ball to including his two halfbacks Ethan Susen and Darren Miller – who should give defensive coordinators fits.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – at Reynolds

Sept. 4 – West Middlesex

Sept. 11 – Oil City

Sept. 18 – Greenville

Sept. 25 – at Lakeview

Oct. 2 – Sharpsville

Oct. 9 – at Farrell

Oct. 17 – at Kennedy Catholic

Oct. 23 – Mercer

The Big game on the schedule

October 9 – at Farrell

…Last year Wilmington got redemption from the year prior (31-19 loss) when they shut out the Steelers at home – 40-0. Now, they have to head back to Falconi Field to take on Farrell again.

Since 2008, the Greyhounds’ 1,000-yard rusher & 1,000-yard passer in the same year

2019 – Darren Miller (1414 rushing yards) & Caelan Bender (1335 passing yards)

2018 – Cam Marett (1789 rushing yards) & Robert Pontius (1316 passing yards)

2016 – Spencer DeMedal (1093 rushing yards) & Reese Bender (1013 passing yards)

2009 – Sutton Whiting (1251 rushing yards) and Derrick Burns (1112 rushing yards) & Jake DeMedal (1134 passing yards)

2008 – Derrick Burns (1487 rushing yards) & Shane Wagner (1514 passing yards)