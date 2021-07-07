Rays no-hit Indians; Cleveland suffers ninth straight loss

Tampa Bay Rays starter Collin McHugh ptiches against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla.(AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

SAINT PETERSBURG, Florida (WKBN) – The Tampa Bay Rays threw a combined no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians in game two of a doubleheader in a 4-0 win Wednesday afternoon.

This is not considered an official no-hitter, however, because it is only a seven-inning game. It is the third time the Indians have been no-hit this season.

With the victory, the Rays completed a three-game series sweep of Cleveland.

Tampa Bay used five pitchers in the win including Collin McHugh, Josh Fleming, Diego Castillo, Matt Wisler and Pete Fairbanks.

The Indians have now lost nine straight games, which is the longest such streak in Terry Francona’s tenure as manager.