CLEVELAND (AP) – Rookies Oscar Gonzalez and Steven Kwan drove in runs in the eighth inning as the Cleveland Guardians kept Tampa Bay from clinching one of the AL’s three wild-card spots, rallying to beat the Rays 2-1.



The Central champion Guardians took two of three in a tight series – and maybe a playoff preview.

Two of the games went to extra innings and all three were decided by one run. After Baltimore lost in Boston earlier, the Rays took the field needing a win to make the postseason for the fourth year in a row.



But they couldn’t hold off a Cleveland team that has fought back all season. The Rays loaded the bases in the ninth but didn’t get a clutch hit.