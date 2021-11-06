Rayen’s Romuald Augustin helps bring Providence back to prominence

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island (WKBN) – A basketball player who got his start at Rayen High School helped the Providence College team in Rhode Island to success.

Romuald Augustin found his way to the Big East by having a spectacular senior season (1998-99) at Rayen. The Tigers won the Canton District Final (by defeating GlenOak, 61-54) and then topping Akron Garfield (71-55) before eventually falling to Shaker Heights in the Division I Regional Final.

The 6’7 Augustin averaged a double-double (23 ppg, 11 rpg) that year.

Coach Tim Welsh – prior to his second season — brought Augustin in to help restore the program. Providence played in the Final 4 in 1987 and had won their first Big East Tournament title in 1994.

Augustin, as a freshman (1999-2000), averaged 6.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while starting 23 games. The Friars finished 11-19.

In his sophomore season, however, Providence won the most Big East games in a single season (11) – which would be broken in 2019-20 (12). The Friars made their first trip to the NCAA Tournament in four years. Augustin started 29 of 31 games as he averaged 9.2 points while shooting 40.2% from three-point range.

During his final two seasons, Romauld would start in just 20 games (as he competed in only 28). However, he was a part of the rebirth of the Friar program.

Romuald Augustin, F/Providence

Career: 89 games played, 72 starts; 7.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 69.7% FT

Tournament Games

Mar. 24, 2003 (NIT Tournament) – Georgetown 67 Friars 58

Mar. 22, 2003 (NIT Tournament) – Friars 69 College of Charleston 64

Mar. 19, 2003 (NIT Tournament) – Friars 67 Richmond 49

Mar. 16, 2001 (NCAA Tournament) – Penn State 69 Friars 59

