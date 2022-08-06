CLARION, Pa. (WKBN) – Clarion University has named Jermaine Cooper the interim head coach of the women’s basketball team.

Cooper is a Rayen High School grad.

He has been with the program the last eight seasons as an assistant coach.

Cooper will take over for Jana Ashley, who resigned from the position last week.

Cooper came to Clarion from NCAA Division I Binghamton University where he served as the Coordinator of Player Development from August 2013 through May 2014.

He was also the head women’s basketball coach at Ohio State Mansfield for the 2012-2013 seasons.