MONTEBELLO, California (WKBN) – Ray ‘Boom Boom’ Mancini will be inducted into the National Boxing Hall of Fame coming up this spring.

He was previously inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2015.

This year’s induction will take place on April 23 at the Quiet Cannon – Crystal Ballroom in Montebello, California.

The Valley native began his professional career in 1979. He captured the NABF Lightweight championship in 1981 by defeating Jorge Morales.

In 1982, Mancini knocked out Arturo Frias to claim the WBA Lightweight title.

He retired in 1992 with a record of 29-5 in 34 bouts with 23 knockouts.

Other members of the National Boxing Hall of Fame Class of 2023 include: Jackie Atkins, Iran “The Blade” Barkley, Kenny Bayless, Kermit Bayless, Jeff “Tazmanian Devil” Bumpus, Luis “Yori Boy” Campas, Graciela Casillas “The Goddess,” Roberto Duran “Hands of Stone,” Art Frias, Jimmy Lennon Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez “Dynamite, Ray Mercer, “Merciless,” Jimmy Montoya, Michael Nunn “Second to Nunn,” Vinny Pazienza “Pazmanian Devil,” Bridgett “Baby Doll” Riley, Nancy Rodriguez, Gabriel Ruelas, Rafael Ruelas, Antonio Tarver “Magic Man” and Larry Young.

The following will be inducted posthumously: Hector “Macho” Camacho Sr., and Jimmy Lennon Sr.

Mancini’s Pro Record

April 3, 1992 – lost to Greg Haugen in 7th round (TKO) vacant NABF super lightweight title

March 6, 1989 – lost to Hector Camacho in 12 rounds (SD) vacant WBO World super lightweight title

Feb. 16, 1985 – lost to Livingstone Bramble in 15 rounds (UD) WBA World lightweight title

June 1, 1984 – lost to Livingstone Bramble in 14th round (TKO) WBA World lightweight title

Jan. 14, 1984 – def. Bobby Chacon in 3rd round (TKO)WBA World lightweight title

Nov. 25, 1983 – def. Johnny Torres in 1st round (KO)

Sept. 15, 1983 – def. Orlando Romero in 9th round (KO) WBA World lightweight title

Feb. 6, 1983 – def. George Feeney in 10 rounds (UD)

Nov. 13, 1982 – def. Deuk-Koo Kim in 14 rounds (KO) WBA World lightweight title

July 24, 1982 – def. Ernesto Espana in 6th round (TKO) WBA World lightweight title

May 8, 1982 – def. Arturo Frias in 1st round (TKO) WBA World lightweight title

Jan. 23, 1982 – def. Julio Valdez in 10th round (TKO) NABF lightweight title

Dec. 26, 1981 – def. Manuel Abedoy in 2nd round (TKO)

Oct. 3, 1981 – lost to Alexis Arguello in 14th round (TKO) WBC World lightweight title

July 19, 1981 – def. Jose Luis Ramirez in 12 rounds (UD) NABF lightweight title

May 16, 1981 – def. Jorge Morales in 9th round (RTD – stopped on doctor’s advice) NABF lightweight title

April 2, 1981 – def. Al Ford in 10 rounds (UD)

March 12, 1981 – def. Norman Goins in 2nd round (KO)

Dec. 17, 1980 – def. Marvin Ladson in 1st round (KO)

Dec. 9, 1980 – def. Kelvin Lampkin in 2nd round (KO)

Oct. 28, 1980 – def. Bobby Plegge in 6th round (TKO)

Sept. 9, 1980 – def. Johnny Summerhays in 10 rounds (UD)

July 30, 1980 – def. Jaime Nava in 10 rounds (PTS)

July 23, 1980 – def. Leon Smith in 1st round (KO)

June 18, 1980 – def. Trevor Evelyn in 2nd round (KO)

April 30, 1980 – def. Bobby Sparks in 1st round (KO)

March 17, 1980 – def. Antonio Rutledge in 1st round (TKO)

Jan. 26, 1980 – def. Ramiro Hernandez in 3rd round (KO)

Jan. 22, 1980 – def. Charlie Evans in 2nd round (KO)

Jan. 15, 1980 – def. Dale Gordon in 1st round (KO)

Dec. 14, 1979 – def. Roberto Perez in 1st round (KO)

Nov. 24, 1979 – def. Ricky Patterson in 2nd round (KO)

Nov. 13, 1979 – def. Lou Daniels in 6 rounds (PTS)

Oct. 18, 1979 – def. Phil Bowen in 1st round (KO)