Ravens waive former New Castle football standout

OWINGS MILLS, Maryland (WKBN) – The Baltimore Ravens have officially waived New Castle graduate Geno Stone.

We have waived S Geno Stone. pic.twitter.com/8AO4Drvf96 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 8, 2020

He was selected by Baltimore with the 219th overall pick in Round 7 of the 2020 NFL Draft. He previously signed a four-year $3.4 million contract with the Ravens.

Stone was a Second-Team All-Big Ten recipient at Iowa last season (70 tackles, 3 FF, 1 INT). He competed in all 13 games for the Hawkeyes from his strong safety position. Geno was a part of three winning seasons at Iowa as well as three bowl victories.

At New Castle, he earned First-Team All-State honors as a senior in 2016. The Red Hurricanes advanced to the WPIAL Quad A championship game against Thomas Jefferson. He set the New Castle single-season record for most interceptions (10).

Stone finished his senior year with 1,447 yards passing (17 TDs), 688 yards rushing (14 TDs), along with 96 tackles and 10 interceptions on defense.