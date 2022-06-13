OWINGS MILLS, Maryland (WKBN) – Baltimore Ravens standout and Beaver Local product Derek Wolfe announced on social media on Monday that he underwent a second hip surgery.

Retirement remains a possibility as Wolfe has said he wants to “try to get a normal recovery here and live a normal life.”

The 32-year-old missed the entire 2021-22 season on injured reserve with hip and back issues. He is slated to make a fully guaranteed $3.6 million salary in 2022.

Wolfe signed a three-year free-agent contract with Baltimore in March of 2021. He played in 14 games for the Ravens with eight starts in for the Ravens in 2020.

Wolfe was originally selected in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Broncos.

The Lisbon native has played 10 seasons in the NFL piling up 350 tackles and 34 sacks in his career.