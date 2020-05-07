1  of  2
Ravens officially sign former Buckeye J.K. Dobbins to rookie deal

The second-round pick has secured a four-year deal

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WKBN) – The Baltimore Ravens have signed former Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins to his rookie contract.

The second-round pick has secured a four-year deal, the team announced on Thursday.

Dobbins was the 55th overall pick and was one of college football’s most explosive running backs last year, averaging 6.7 yards per carry while gaining 2,003 yards and scoring 21 touchdowns.

Dobbins topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark in each of his three seasons with the Buckeyes.

The OSU standout finished sixth in the voting for the 2019 Heisman Trophy.

