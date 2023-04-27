BALTIMORE, Md. (WKBN) — The Baltimore Ravens announced that they have agreed to terms on a long-term contract extension with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The dual-threat quarterback receives a five-year contract extension worth a reported $260 million, making him the NFL’s highest-paid player.

The news comes just hours before the start of the NFL Draft.

Jackson was the 2019 NFL MVP. He is already one of six quarterbacks in NFL history with 10,000 yards passing and 4,000 rushing yards.

Last season in Baltimore, Jackson played in 12 games and passed for 2.242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He also amassed 764 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.