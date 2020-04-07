“Rather safe and healthy,” Valley Christian’s Ware says in response to lost time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – “This situation that we’re all facing has slowed down our football program,” says Valley Christian’s coach Jomont Ware. “But, I’d be rather be safe (and healthy).”

Last fall, the Eagles finished with a 2-8 record with a roster of mostly underclassmen – a year after competing in the Division VII playoffs. Ware is hopeful to have 25 returning letter winners back in the fold this season.

“We have a great group of sophomores, juniors and seniors,” states coach Ware. “They’ve been encouraging each other throughout this difficult time. “They’ve been involved in group messages (boosting morale) with workouts also. They’re ready to compete. Ready to get better this season.”