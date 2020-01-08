Rasile’s 42 leads McDonald past Ridge

Zach Rasile has scored 40 or more points in 8 games this season

Blue Devils are ranked #8 in the first AP poll of the season

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Number 8 ranked McDonald didn’t disappoint as they won their fourth straight game and got to 9-1 overall after their 75-60 road win over Mineral Ridge. The Blue Devils were led by Zach Rasile’s 42 points (5 three-pointers). After tonight, Rasile jumps to 12th all-time in Ohio history with 2,449 career points passing West Virginia’s coach Bob Huggins (Indian Valley South High School).

Jake Portolese added 13 while Dominic Carkido scored 11 points for McDonald.

The Rams dropped their 3rd consecutive game as they fall to 4-4. Ridge was led by Maurice Clark’s 17 points. Anthony Ragazzine, Miles Culp and Koby Zupko all had 10 points apiece. Mineral Ridge will next play at Springfield on Friday.

McDonald will face #2 Sebring on Friday in a battle between two ranked rivals.